UAE: Youngest Emirati chef to showcase talent in the Maldives for Eid Al Adha

The 13-year-old from Abu Dhabi will team up with a Marriott resort chef to create fusion cuisine

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 4:47 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 4:54 PM

Abu Dhabi: Aysha Al Obeidli, 13, who has been dubbed as UAE’s youngest Emirati chef, will be welcomed by JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa for a unique collaboration with the resort’s Maldivian chef, Aminath Abdul Rasheed. They will present a culinary fare with an ensemble of Arabian and Maldivian flavours on July 1, 2022.

Both chefs will collaborate to craft an Arabian-Maldivian fusion menu that will be available for guests to savour at Aailaa, the resort’s vibrant international cuisine all-day dining venue, between July 2 and July 12, in celebration of Eid Al Adha.

“We are extremely excited to team up with Chef Aysha to present a unique menu in conjunction to the Eid Al Adha celebration on the island, and to combine her expertise with our skilled Maldivian Chef for a local touch,” said Bir Yadav, Executive Chef. “It is a great way to showcase both cultures through a culinary journey to our guests from the region and beyond.”

Younger guests will also have the opportunity to learn from Chef Aysha first-hand during a cooking class with the talented young chef. Children staying at the property on July 1 can register for the one-time class during which Chef Aysha will prepare one of her favourite recipes for participants to recreate.

To make summer travel as seamless as possible, the five-star resort has prepared “Savour the Endless”, an all-inclusive package, which offers benefits of a luxury island stay, without a worry in the world. For stays longer than three nights, guests will get a 20 per cent discount and daily breakfast, lunch and dinner across five restaurants.

With teamwork as one of its core values, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers a special atmosphere for children through the luxury resort's JW Marriott Maldives Program, which offers 100 events and a variety of activities at the Little Griffins Kids Club for kids. Its diverse array of dining venues also makes it an ideal destination for multi-generational travellers who want to experience island life with access to delicious menu offerings.

