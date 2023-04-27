UAE: You may see military vehicles on roads today; police issue warning

Emirates Red Crescent's intiatives both within, outside the country have significantly mitigated human suffering, provided essential care to those affected
The Department of Civil Defence in Sharjah has announced that it will conduct a field security exercise on Thursday, April 27. The exercise will be carried out in Expo Sharjah (AI Khan) and is intended to assess readiness and raise the efficiency of security and safety procedures in the emirate.
According to the authorities, the process may be accompanied by the movement of military units. Sharjah Police have asked the public to avoid taking photographs and to stay away from the location where the drill will be conducted.
In a social media post, the authority asked the public to give way to the police units to maintain public safety. The federal and individual security units of each emirate often carry out field exercises to test the units' readiness to maintain country's safety and security.
ALSO READ:
Emirates Red Crescent's intiatives both within, outside the country have significantly mitigated human suffering, provided essential care to those affected
Lucky expat, who is getting married soon, is not planning to quit his job at the coffee shop even after becoming an instant millionaire
Work underway to boost cultivation area by five times to reach 1,900 hectares
Engineers working to confirm the current status of the lander, says mission control at ispace
Dubai Ruler congratulates newlyweds and wishes them happy and prosperous life
Ministry stresses on importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a cease-fire and returning to political framework
Emirates to establish first-ever Education Pavilion in history of conference
The emirate's authorities have found that 'many other boat operators' are violating safety regulations, with some caught exceeding their vessels' capacities