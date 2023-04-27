UAE: You may see military vehicles on roads today; police issue warning

The Department of Civil Defence in Sharjah has announced that it will conduct a field security exercise on Thursday, April 27. The exercise will be carried out in Expo Sharjah (AI Khan) and is intended to assess readiness and raise the efficiency of security and safety procedures in the emirate.

According to the authorities, the process may be accompanied by the movement of military units. Sharjah Police have asked the public to avoid taking photographs and to stay away from the location where the drill will be conducted.

In a social media post, the authority asked the public to give way to the police units to maintain public safety. The federal and individual security units of each emirate often carry out field exercises to test the units' readiness to maintain country's safety and security.

