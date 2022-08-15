UAE: ‘Yogi with the Lamborghini’ makes Dubai his home

The 38-year-old Master Sri has conducted over 50 live events worldwide, over 100 online events

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 9:53 AM

Master Sri Akarshana, a spiritual guru who has millions of followers around the world and on social media, has made Dubai his home.

Famously known as the Yogi with the Lamborghini, and curator of ‘Manifesting Miracles,’ a personal growth programme that has been attended by millions of people, Sri Akarshana hosted the first Dubai edition of his programme in July.

The 38-year-old Master Sri has conducted over 50 live events worldwide, over 100 online events, trained over 100,000 people, and reached out to over 35 million people through his social media.

Born in the UK as Eric Ho, Master Sri established himself as a self-made millionaire through a chain of quick service restaurants by the age of 25. Following a period of depression and a sense of unfulfillment amid supercars, yachts, and luxury mansions, he finally found solace and joy in living by helping others. His love for giving and creating change in people’s lives is what led him to set up a charity to help orphaned children live a healthy, wholesome, and sustainable life, called ‘H Giving’, a charity working in Kenya.

“Not everyone is born into this world with equal opportunities, skills, and knowledge, but with the right guidance, anyone can achieve greatness and live a purposeful life. I am honoured and overwhelmed by the love and attention that Dubai and its people have shown during the brief meet we had earlier and look forward to being a conduit of change for all those who will join us for the upcoming Manifesting Miracles in Dubai”, said Master Sri Akarshana.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: