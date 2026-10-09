UAE worshippers arrive early at mosques for rain prayers, seek blessing of showers

Hundreds of worshippers made their way to mosques an hour early for Friday prayers. The reason was the special rain prayer held at mosques across the UAE before the weekly Jumuah service.

In Garhoud, Dubai, Arif Hussain was already at the mosque when the prayer began. His son, who was at work, had called him that morning and urged him to go early.

“My son called me and said, ‘Go to the mosque early. There is a special prayer for rain today,’” Arif said. “I came about an hour before the prayer because I wanted to be there on time and pray with everyone.”

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The prayer also made him think of India, where he said rainfall had been lower.

“Back in India also, the rain was lesser,” he said. “Rain is important for everyone. We depend on it, and we ask Allah to send it as a blessing.”

The special prayer was held following a call by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who urged citizens and residents to perform Salat Al Istisqaa and pray to Allah for rain and mercy. The prayer was scheduled at mosques across the country on Friday, October 9, about 30 minutes before Jumuah prayers.

Arif said it was meaningful to see worshippers gather with the same intention: to ask Allah for rain and mercy.

“It felt good to be part of the congregation,” he said. “We prayed for rain and for goodness for the country and its people.”

Known in Arabic as Salat Al Istisqaa, the prayer is a voluntary act of worship in which Muslims ask Allah to send rain. It consists of two rakahs, or units of prayer, and is performed without the usual call to prayer. The imam then delivers two sermons and supplicates for rain.

Sheikh Ayaz Housee said Salat Al Istisqaa is not simply a prayer asking for rain. It reminds Muslims of 'tawheed', or the oneness of Allah, and of their dependence on the Almighty.

The prayer also calls on people to repent, seek forgiveness and approach the Almighty with humility. “Everything, including rain, is in the hands of Allah,” he said.

He described the prayer as a moment for the community to come together in worship and ask for Allah’s mercy. The rain, he said, is sought not only for individuals but for everyone, including families, farmers and vulnerable people.

Sheikh Ayaz also linked the prayer to people’s relationship with the natural environment. Rain is a sign of Allah’s mercy, he said, while the UAE’s climate makes responsible water use and care for the environment especially important.

He said the Prophet prayed two rakahs aloud for rain, without an adhan or iqamah, then supplicated with his hands raised and turned his cloak. The gesture is part of the tradition associated with Salat Al Istisqaa.