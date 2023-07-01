UAE: Workers sing, dance in front of huge crowd at Sharjah festival

Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 5:09 PM

Sajaa Labour Camp residents engaged in entertainment programmes for the long weekend as The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA) organised the extravaganza at Labour Park in the Al Sajaa Industrial Area.

The entertainment festival started on the first day of Eid Al Adha, June 28, and concluded on June 30. This is the second edition of the festivities and it witnessed a remarkable turnout of workers, government officials, private sector representatives, and members of the Indian Society in Sharjah. The event aims to foster social connections and provide a platform for workers to showcase their talents.

The festival offers diverse activities, including cultural and entertainment programmes, flea markets, food stalls, educational sessions, medical examinations, and awareness workshops.

Amir Ahmed, a plumber said that this festival serves as an ideal platform to display his talent. “My colleagues encouraged me to take part in singing. I performed and sang songs by Aatif Aslam and Arjit Singh. I also performed a few moves while singing the songs,” said Ahmed.

Another talented worker Aslam Shaikh, who is very popular at his camp for his dance moves was forced by his friends and colleagues to get on stage. “Surely, Eid Al Adha was very special for us. I remembered my school days when I performed in front of a huge crowd,” said Shaikh, who is a supervisor at a construction firm.

Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman, LSDA said that they received great response by workers on the first Eid festival last year and decided to hold it this year for the second time, further to boost the social and cultural ties among workers and to bring them together in one place to exchange Eid Al Adha greetings. “The festival was part of the events and activities continuously conducted by LSDA in cooperation with the government and private sectors,” he said.

“The festival included free medical examinations for workers, awareness lectures, motivational sessions, and legal consultations, as well as artistic, musical, and entertainment programmes,” Qaseer added.

The Eid Al Adha festival in Sharjah provides a platform for workers to showcase their talents and promotes cultural exchange and solidarity among the diverse workforce. The event is set to leave a lasting impact on participants, strengthening the bonds within the labor community in Sharjah.

