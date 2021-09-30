The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
Ajman Civil Defence has honoured a few workers for extinguishing a car fire that broke out in a parking lot in the Al Rumailah area in Ajman.
Lt-Col Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, deputy director of Ajman Civil Defence, said that the workers' quick thinking helped prevent the other parked cars from getting damaged.
They doused the flames and kept it under control until firefighters arrived at the site.
The fire started in the engine and spread to the front of the car. When the workers spotted the fire, they immediately took action and put it out.
ALSO READ:
>> Worker returns lost wallet full of cash to owner
>> Watch: 4 honest, helpful drivers honoured in Dubai
Al Zaabi added that the Ajman Civil Defence honoured the workers for their positive role in ensuring the safety of others in the area.
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE8 hours ago
Judges grant her custody of the children
UAE9 hours ago
Dubai Collection's first physical exhibition to present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region.
UAE17 hours ago
Three flights will transport 283,805 kilograms of medicine, medical supplies, and health kits to Sudan
UAE17 hours ago
Looking at the incredible journey of the airline from a modest beginning to becoming the world’s largest international passenger carrier.
UAE17 hours ago
Local talent will be seen in action in the $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.
UAE20 hours ago
Initiative was designed to integrate work of key government and private sector entities to prepare and implement sustainability plan.
UAE21 hours ago