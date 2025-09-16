Returning to work after long break? UAE women told to upskill to close career gaps

After taking a career break for personal or family reasons, many women face significant challenges when re-entering the workforce. These hurdles range from diminished self-confidence and concerns about outdated skills to difficulties in balancing professional and family responsibilities.

“The most difficult barriers are personal: rebuilding confidence, reaffirming the importance of their skills, and balancing personal and professional lives,” said Maha Gorton, Head of the Women’s Pavilion at Expo City Dubai.

She explained that a career break can make even competent women question their worth, despite solid experience. Skill atrophy, especially in rapidly changing industries, can exacerbate these doubts.

Some employers also continue to view career gaps as a red flag, allowing time out of the workforce to overshadow years of valuable experience. “This bias is misplaced,” Gorton noted.

“Women returning to work bring proven skills, fresh perspectives, adaptability, and resilience,” she added.

Gorton added that while many women worry their skills may be outdated, most only need targeted upskilling, such as improving digital fluency, updating LinkedIn profiles, or re-familiarising themselves with industry practices. These focused interventions enhance confidence and employability, preparing participants to succeed in today’s fast-paced environment.

She also highlighted how family responsibilities and limited workplace flexibility often make it difficult for women to return to work. “Women spend 17 to 34 hours per week on unpaid care work, far more than men. Without hybrid or remote work options, flexible hours, or supportive parental leave, returning to work can feel impossible,” she said.

The UAE has been at the forefront of advancing women’s workforce participation, with many initiatives supporting women in building sustainable careers. The Women’s Pavilion’s Return to Work Programme is among the pioneering efforts, offering women the skills, confidence, and networks needed to re-enter the corporate world.

By partnering with companies that embrace flexible policies, the programme helps unlock both personal and economic potential. “The aim is not for women to start over, but to start strong,” Gorton stressed.

Looking ahead, the initiative plans to expand across multiple sectors, strengthen employer partnerships, and continue driving diversity, inclusion, and national economic resilience.