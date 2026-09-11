‘I found my way back’: How women in UAE are rebuilding careers after a break

For biotechnology engineer and scientific writer Shazia Shahbandri, returning to work was about more than finding a job. It meant rediscovering a part of herself that had faded into the background as she focused on responsibilities at home.

“In the rhythm of my daily household responsibilities, I somehow lost sight of myself professionally,” she said. “There was always a little spark inside me that kept saying I still have more to give and so much more to learn.”

That spark led Shahbandri to the Women’s Pavilion Return to Work programme, where she was selected as one of 20 women in its first cohort.

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As the programme’s second cohort begins under Sama, a new platform launched by the Women’s Pavilion at Expo City Dubai, former participants have shared how the experience transformed the way they viewed their careers, abilities and time away from traditional employment.

For Shahbandri, meeting women with similar fears and ambitions was especially valuable. Although some initially appeared more successful or confident, she soon discovered that they shared many of her doubts.

“It instantly normalised my feelings and gave me the comfort to step into spaces that I had once felt I didn’t quite belong in,” she said.

The programme encouraged her to network, continue learning and explore new opportunities. “I joined the programme hoping to find my way back to work,” she said. “I came away feeling that I had found my way back to a part of myself that I had thought I had lost.”

Rethinking the ‘career break’

For tourism and hospitality academic, trainer and consultant Rouba Sleiman, the term “career break” does not accurately describe her years outside a traditional full-time corporate position.

“I always find the term ‘career break’ interesting because, when I look back, I don’t feel that I actually stopped,” the mother of two said.

During that period, Sleiman ran a business, worked in marketing, moved into teaching, delivered professional training, handled consultancy projects and continued taking courses.

Her challenge was learning to connect those experiences and present them as a coherent professional story.

“I wasn’t returning with an empty gap in my CV,” she said. “I was returning with all these different experiences, but I wasn’t necessarily seeing their collective value.”

She joined the programme when she was ready to become more professionally active but needed clarity about how to position herself and decide what should come next.

The network formed among participants became one of its most valuable outcomes, she said. “We came from completely different backgrounds, industries, cultures and life experiences,” Sleiman added. “Over six months, we stopped simply being a group of women attending the same programme and became a genuine support network.”

A new direction in the UAE

For Dr Yuki Yamaguchi, a medical doctor from Argentina with an MBA in Healthcare Management, the programme came at a pivotal point.

After moving to the UAE, she was learning about a new employment market while considering career options beyond the path she had initially imagined. A mentor helped her assess her experience, identify her priorities and decide what she wanted from her next role.

“Through conversations with my mentor, I was able to put the spotlight back on my past achievements and experience and recognise the value of what I had already accomplished,” she said.

Yamaguchi is now a project coordinator at Dubai Health’s Center of Innovation and Technology, where she works on innovation and research initiatives.

Support beyond the programme

Launched on September 7, Sama takes its name from the Arabic word for “sky”, symbolising ambition and limitless growth. The platform will support women at different career stages through professional development, training and employment-related initiatives.

The Return to Work programme, designed for women seeking to relaunch their careers after time away, is delivered in partnership with HSBC, supported by the Expo City Dubai Foundation and implemented by C3 Companies Creating Change.

Around one-third of the first cohort have entered full-time employment, while 10 per cent are pursuing entrepreneurship or freelance work, according to organisers.

From early 2027, free Sama Skills Sessions will cover CV and interview preparation, artificial intelligence and workplace technologies, and financial literacy. Participants will also have access to a digital learning portal and employer engagement opportunities.

Applications for the second Return to Work cohort are open until September 27 through the Sama webpage.