Meet the UAE women who keep Dubai airport running under pressure

When a passenger became seriously unwell after turbulence during a flight, Shaikha Darwish Al Haddad’s medical dispatch team moved quickly to coordinate help. Airport teams, doctors and ambulance services worked together, ensuring the traveller received treatment on arrival before being safely transferred to hospital.

For Shaikha, who leads airport medical dispatch at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the incident brought the purpose of her work into sharp focus.

“Every second matters in an airport environment, and my focus is on coordinating the team effectively so we can provide the best possible support to those in need,” she said.

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Her work is one part of the effort that keeps Dubai’s airport operations running. Elsewhere, terminal leaders Ashjan AlMatrooshi and Zainab Yousuf help teams navigate flight disruptions, support anxious passengers and make decisions under pressure.

For this Emirati Women’s Day feature, the three women offer a view of leadership measured not only by titles, but by what happens when someone needs help: how quickly teams respond, how clearly they communicate and whether a traveller feels heard.

When an emergency call comes in

Shaikha’s responsibility begins with a clear priority: getting help to the right place as quickly and safely as possible.

That requires more than a fast response from any one team. She works to maintain close relationships between dispatch colleagues and airport partners, with clear processes that help them make informed decisions during emergencies.

The passenger who fell ill after turbulence remains a memorable example of why that coordination matters. Her team brought together the people needed to arrange prompt care and a transfer to hospital.

Working in emergency services has also changed how she leads.

“My journey has taught me the importance of resilience, continuous learning, and staying calm under pressure,” she said.

She has learned to trust her judgement and lead with confidence — lessons she hopes will encourage more women to consider careers in emergency services.

“The UAE’s support for women has given me the confidence to pursue leadership roles and contribute to my community,” she said.

‘Not the loudest person in the room’

For Ashjan AlMatrooshi, a senior duty manager in Terminal Service Delivery at Dubai Airports, one demanding period came when several flights were delayed simultaneously during peak travel.

Passengers were frustrated. Teams were under significant pressure. Her priority was to remain visible and composed, coordinating closely with airlines, security and service partners while keeping communication on the ground clear and empathetic.

“By staying calm, accountable, and present, we were able to stabilise the operation,” she said.

The experience reinforced a lesson she has carried through her work: people need a leader they can rely on, especially when plans change.

“Operations has taught me that leadership is not always about being the loudest person in the room,” she said. “Sometimes, it is about paying attention to the details, staying calm when challenges arise, supporting your team, and finding solutions when things do not go according to plan.”

Her daily responsibilities span terminal readiness, passenger flow and service quality. Working with airlines, police, security and other partners means responding to emerging issues without losing sight of safety or the traveller’s experience.

Over time, she has learned the value of listening before acting. Understanding different perspectives, she said, helps build the trust that keeps teams focused through difficult moments.

For Ashjan, being an Emirati woman in operations also means carrying forward the values she grew up with, including respect and a sense of responsibility towards her community and country.

She hopes her career will encourage others to take on roles that may initially feel outside their comfort zone.

Seeing the journey through a passenger’s eyes

Zainab Yousuf, also a senior duty manager in Terminal Service Delivery at Dubai Airports, sees each interaction as an opportunity to represent the city.

“For many guests, the airport is their first introduction to the city, so every interaction contributes to the impression they take with them,” she said.

That responsibility becomes particularly important during disruption. Recalling an incident that affected a significant number of travellers, Zainab said her team divided responsibilities and maintained a visible frontline presence. They shared information regularly so passengers received consistent guidance.

Families, elderly travellers and People of Determination received particular attention. Colleagues stepped beyond their usual responsibilities, raised concerns early and helped find practical solutions.

For Zainab, a member of the Dubai Airports Women’s Network, that willingness to act begins with how people are treated at work.

“I believe people perform at their best when they feel trusted, supported, and genuinely heard,” she said.

The same attentiveness matters in everyday encounters: noticing a passenger who looks unsure, offering help before being asked or taking responsibility for a concern rather than directing someone elsewhere.

“What feels like a routine operational task to us may be unfamiliar, stressful, or emotionally significant for the person travelling, whether they are arriving in Dubai or returning home,” she said.

It is this understanding that she wants future leaders to carry forward, alongside the confidence to take on demanding roles.

Her advice to Emirati women considering that step is direct: “Confidence comes from stepping forward, not from waiting until the moment feels perfect.”