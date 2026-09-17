Look: UAE woman quits job to turn Emirati heritage into handcrafted dolls

What began as a passion pursued after office hours has become a full-time mission for Emirati artist Hanadi Badow, who left a secure job to create handcrafted dolls that carry the clothing, character and stories of the UAE.

Badow, who is from Abu Dhabi and holds a diploma in graphic design, previously worked for a semi-government organisation. Although she was comfortable in her job, her interest in dollmaking continued to grow.

“I already had the passion while I was working,” she said. “The craft needed a great deal of time, effort and focus, so I decided to resign.”

The decision did not frighten her. “It took courage to begin, but I knew where I wanted to go. I believed in myself and trusted that God would provide for me,” she said.

Six years of self-learning

Badow taught herself by watching videos, studying designs and repeatedly testing her own techniques. She has now spent about six years in the field and is entering her seventh.

Her process is slow and detailed. A single doll can take four to five days of continuous work to complete. She divides the production into stages, setting aside time to make the body and clothing, paint the features, attach the hair and finish the accessories.

“In the beginning, it took me much longer,” she said. “Later, I organised the work and gave each stage its own time.”

The result is not a mass-produced toy, but a handmade character whose appearance is rooted in Emirati identity.

A first collection of 14 dolls

After completing her early designs, Badow opened an Instagram account to introduce the dolls to a wider audience. A friend helped her with photography and marketing, giving the first collection about 14 dolls a professional launch.

Orders followed faster than she had expected.

Customers can choose elements such as clothing, colours and hair. Badow, however, retains the distinctive character and visual identity of her creations. Each doll also comes with a name and a small passport. For custom orders, parents may ask for the doll to carry a child’s name; for exhibition pieces, Badow selects the name herself.

Over the years, she has taken part in events in the UAE and travelled for exhibitions and cultural engagements abroad. But it was her appearance at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 that brought an unexpected wave of attention.

From a small space to viral attention

Badow had hoped to secure a dedicated booth at the exhibition but was not allocated one. Another artist then invited her to join a small shared gallery space.

She arrived simply hoping that visitors would see the dolls and learn about them. Instead, videos of the creations spread across social media and drew crowds to the display.

“I cannot describe the feeling,” Badow said. “People believed in my talent. Those who filmed the dolls and interacted with them helped me reach a much wider audience.”

The latest versions were designed to be more engaging for children. Earlier dolls remained seated, but Badow developed moving, marionette-style creations that visitors could watch in action. One of the characters performs movements inspired by Emirati folk traditions.

The appeal was not limited to children. Adults stopped to watch, film and interact with the dolls, surprising the artist with the scale of the response.

Following the exhibition, Badow said her phone rarely stopped ringing. She received interest from government entities, nurseries, media organisations and television channels, as well as enquiries linked to upcoming National Day events.

The attention, she said, has brought a new sense of responsibility.

“This is something very big for me,” she said. “I have to live up to that responsibility and make sure I add something new every time.”

‘A doll Emirati in every detail’

For Badow, the dolls are more than decorative objects. They are a way to give Emirati and Arab children a character that feels familiar in its appearance, clothing and identity.

“I feel that I have gifted this doll to the Emirati child to the Arab child, and especially the Emirati child,” she said. “It is an Emirati doll in every detail.”

Her long-term ambition is to use the craft to carry a piece of the UAE’s culture to audiences beyond the country.

“The Emirates is rich in heritage and culture,” Badow said. “I am very proud to be from the UAE. That gives me a great responsibility to present my country in the most beautiful way before the world. I hope, God willing, to take this work globally.”