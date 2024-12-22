UAE woman elected as vice-chair of international civil aviation working group

Photo: GCAA/X

Reem Al Saffar has been elected as the vice chair of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aerodrome Operations Working Group (AOWG).

This is the first time a representative from the Middle East and African region has held a leadership position in the ICAO Aerodrome Design and Operations Panel working groups.

The AOWG is responsible for the development of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices and Guidance Material for Aerodrome Operations.

Reem currently works as the Senior Manager of Aerodromes at the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority. Her election as vice chair of an international civil aviation working group also reflects UAE's pioneering role in the global industry.