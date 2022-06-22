UAE: Woman arrested after abandoning baby outside charity organisation

She was found within 5 hours of the organisation reporting the incident

An Arab woman was arrested by Sharjah Police after she abandoned her two-month-old son in a well-known charitable organisation in the emirate.

Colonel Bouwalzod, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sharjah Police, said that they received a report at 5pm from the organisation, stating that the infant was found abandoned in the charity premises.

Reviewing the cameras, the police saw a woman entering the premises taking the advantage of the absence of a security guard. She then left the child near the entrance of one of the offices.

He add that CID teams moved to the site of the incident and transferred the child to a specialized hospital by ambulance, to conduct the necessary medical examinations. The hospital confirmed that the child’s health condition is stable.

Colonel Bouwalzod said that the CID teams began investigating the woman immediately. The efforts of CID teams resulted in the quick identification of the mother in less than five hours. In cooperation with the Centre for the Protection of Child Rights, they were able to reach her as quickly as possible, arrest her, and refer her to the public prosecution.

During an interrogation, she confessed that her baby was a result of an illegal relationship, and that she had decided to get rid of him.

