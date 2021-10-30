UAE withdraws its diplomats, advises citizens not to travel to Lebanon

The country also seeks to strengthen its response measures as heat stress grows in an already hot and humid desert climate
UAE
The UAE, in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, has announced the withdrawal of its diplomats and advised citizens not to travel to Lebanon, Emirates News Agency (Wam) said on Saturday.
The decision comes days after comments made by Lebanon's information minister - against the legitimacy led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen - put fresh strains on Gulf-Lebanese relations.
The comments by George Kordahi in an interview he said was recorded on August 5, nearly a month before he took office, circulated heavily on social media.
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has said that the comments were considered polemics that contradict diplomatic norms and the history of Lebanon's relations with the countries of the coalition, according to Wam. It also denounced them as reflecting Lebanon's growing distance from its Arab brothers.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait also summoned their respective Lebanese ambassadors over the statements.
The Kingdom expelled its Lebanese ambassador and banned all imports from Lebanon.
