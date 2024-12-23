UAE winters: Motorists, workers reminded of safety measures at petrol, marine stations

The campaign takes place during the winter camping and holiday season, as this is when these stations witness a high turnout of people
With the arrival of winters, petrol stations across the country are reminding motorists of safety rules that are crucial especially during the chilly season.
The campaign titled 'winter national awareness campaign for safety and security at fuel stations', focuses on safety measures while refuelling at land and marine stations.
For land refuelling, motorists are advised to follow the following instructions:
For marine refuelling, visitors are advised to follow the following instructions:
The campaign also involves raising awareness of the dangers of flammable materials and the importance of abiding by the instructions provided by workers at the stations to ensure everyone's safety.
The awareness campaign will be running from December 23, 2024, until January 23, 2025.
The campaign is run by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior and leading petroleum companies in the country such as ENOC, ADNOC, and Emarat.
With inputs from Wam
