UAE winter break: Residents book last-minute getaways and micro-breaks

UAE residents are increasingly choosing shorter, more spontaneous getaways during the National Day and winter holidays, with travel companies reporting a growing number of bookings made barely a week before departure as families look for convenient ways to take a break without committing to lengthy overseas trips.

Domestic staycation and regional GCC packages are now being finalised within just 7 to 10 days of travel, compared with booking windows of three to four weeks previously, according to travel industry executives.

From two-night beach breaks in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah to five-day holidays in Georgia, Azerbaijan and other short-haul destinations, travellers are adjusting the length and location of their holidays while remaining keen to get away.

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The shift comes amid geopolitical uncertainty, which has made some residents more cautious about travelling abroad.

However, industry executives say this has not translated into widespread cancellations. Many travellers are instead choosing destinations that offer convenient flight connections, simpler entry requirements and better-value stays within the UAE.

UAE staycations become a frequent holiday choice

Adil Tanrıverdi, CEO of Tripventura, said spontaneous bookings and shorter breaks were becoming increasingly common.

He said the trend was particularly evident among residents looking to make the most of weekends, public holidays and school breaks without committing to longer trips.

“The trend toward micro-holidays and spontaneous bookings is more prominent than ever. Currently, around 45 per cent of our domestic staycation and regional GCC packages are finalized within just 7 to 10 days of travel, whereas, previously the booking window was closer to three to four weeks."

For domestic escapes, two to three nights appear to be the preferred duration, particularly at beach and desert resorts in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. Those opting for short-haul regional trips are choosing four to five-day itineraries to destinations including Musandam and Salalah in Oman, Baku and Tbilisi.

Tanrıverdi said the shorter breaks were allowing residents to travel more frequently without the exhaustion associated with longer holidays.

“We have recorded a 30 to 35 per cent surge in domestic staycation bookings compared to the same period last year," he said.

Rather than abandoning overseas travel, residents are increasingly combining local getaways with planned international holidays, he added. The UAE's hospitality offerings, particularly as the winter season sets in, are making this hybrid approach attractive to families.

“Instead of feeling restricted, families are choosing a 'hybrid' routine: pairing frequent weekend getaways across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah with their planned seasonal overseas trips.”

Reena M Philip, Director and General Manager of Aurora Travel and Tourism, Dubai, said her company was also receiving enquiries for local stays, with residents looking to take advantage of competitive hotel rates.

Philip highlighted that Dubai and Sharjah residents, in particular, were showing interest in good hotels within the UAE.

"At the same time, we are receiving a considerable number of enquiries about local staycations, particularly at good hotels in Dubai. With hotel occupancy levels, in my view, not quite at their optimal levels this year, rates are slightly lower than in previous years."

Philip said the more attractive rates were encouraging residents to consider a local break rather than travel overseas.

"We are seeing strong interest from residents in Dubai and Sharjah who are keen to take advantage of these more attractive hotel rates and enjoy a local getaway."

Georgia, Almaty and Oman among short-haul alternatives

For residents still keen on travelling internationally, shorter holidays to destinations with relatively straightforward visa processes and convenient connectivity are gaining ground.

"We are seeing some customers opt for short five-day holidays to destinations such as Georgia and Almaty (in Kazakhstan), Vietnam as the visas can be obtained faster. Those who already hold Schengen visas are also travelling to Europe."

However, she said geopolitical developments remained a consideration for many UAE residents when deciding whether to travel abroad.

“Many people remain hesitant to travel abroad, with the geopolitical situation sometimes becoming a cause for concern. This has influenced holiday-planning decisions among UAE residents this year."

Tanrıverdi said the uncertainty had prompted travellers to reconsider routes and destinations rather than abandon their holidays altogether. Cancellations across Tripventura's portfolio remained “below 5 per cent”, he said.

"UAE travellers are resilient, experienced, and practical — instead of dropping their travel plans, they are proactively re-routing them."

He said the company had seen a temporary decline of around 15 to 20 per cent in leisure enquiries for certain transit-heavy corridors and parts of the Eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, demand was shifting towards destinations with direct flights and simpler entry requirements.

“We are seeing a 25 per cent jump in outbound demand for stable, short-to-medium-haul alternatives such as Oman, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Central European cities.” He reiterated that the appetite to travel is fully intact with travellers just being deliberate about selecting the smoothest routes available.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Mahtani, Co-founder and Managing Director of bnbme holiday homes, had also earlier said, “Rates are currently slightly lower than this time last year, encouraging travellers to book early and secure better deals.”