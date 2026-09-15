5 UAE winter attractions set to reopen as cooler weather returns

As autumn approaches, residents and visitors across the UAE are preparing to make the most of the country’s cooler weather, with several popular outdoor attractions set to reopen for the new season.

The summer heat sees a number of outdoor destinations temporarily close or scale back operations, while residents turn to the UAE’s many air-conditioned attractions, including Ski Dubai, IMG Worlds of Adventure, The Green Planet and Aya Universe.

But as temperatures begin to ease, the country’s outdoor attractions are gearing up to welcome visitors once again, offering everything from seasonal markets and wildlife experiences to gardens, entertainment, dining and family activities.

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Here are some of the major attractions returning in the coming months.

1. Global Village

Dubai’s Global Village has announced that its 31st season will officially open on October 14, 2026, at 6pm, marking the return of one of the emirate’s most popular seasonal attractions.

Running under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’, the new season will continue until May 2027 and will bring back the destination’s mix of multicultural pavilions, international cuisine, shopping, live entertainment and amusement rides.

The upcoming season will also feature a number of new additions aimed at giving visitors more reasons to explore, return and experience the attraction in new ways.

Global Village closed its milestone 30th season on May 31, 2026, following a three-week extension to cover the Eid Al Adha holidays.

2. Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park will officially reopen on October 12 for its new season, welcoming visitors back to explore its wildlife experiences and conservation-focused attractions.

The park will launch a new brand platform, ‘Live More Wild Life’, building on its conservation efforts following the success of its seventh season.

Among the new experiences is the Royal Safari Experience, a four-hour private guided tour designed for groups of up to 10 people.

The premium experience includes private guided tours, reserved seating and VIP treatment, offering visitors a more exclusive way to explore the park.

3. Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden is also preparing to welcome visitors back for Season 15 in October, although an exact reopening date has not yet been announced.

This season, the garden has already listed activities planned for October, including the Pop-Up Market in Bloom and Kids Activity Corner, with more experiences expected throughout the season.

The world’s largest natural flower garden closed its previous season on May 31, 2026, before shutting temporarily over the summer for enhancements and preparations for its new season.

During the final month of the season, UAE residents were able to enter for a reduced fee of Dh30, inclusive of VAT, upon presenting a valid Emirates ID, while children aged 12 and below continued to enjoy free entry.

4. Liwa Festival

The Liwa International Festival returns to Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, this winter, running from December 11, 2026, to January 3, 2027, according to the festival’s website.

Known as ‘The Desert’s Grand Stage’, the festival is held at the foot of Tal Moreeb, one of the UAE’s tallest dunes, and has grown into one of the country’s most popular winter attractions, drawing more than 700,000 visitors last season.

Since its launch in 2001, the festival has attracted visitors from across the UAE with a mix of traditional heritage experiences, desert adventures, motorsport events and family activities, offering something for visitors of all ages.

5. Dubai Crocodile Park

Dubai Crocodile Park, a family-friendly destination for wildlife enthusiasts, is set to reopen on September 15 for its new season, with tickets now available to book through its website.

Home to around 250 Nile crocodiles, the park offers a wildlife-focused experience featuring a Natural History Museum, an African lake-themed aquarium and a savanna-inspired landscaped area, along with a curio shop and several dining outlets.

The attraction first opened in Dubai in 2023 and has since become a popular destination for families looking to get up close with one of Africa’s most iconic reptiles.