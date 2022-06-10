UAE wins digital transformation in healthcare category at world summit

Health ministry showcases Riayati platform at global event

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 10:41 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 10:42 PM

The World Summit on the Information Society Forum's 2022 (WSIS) in Switzerland has honoured the UAE for winning in the digital transformation in healthcare category after the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) took part in the event, showcasing ‘Riayati' platform, the national unified medical record.

During the global event, the ministry also highlighted a series of digital achievements made in the healthcare sector, which reflects the UAE’s strategy to automate and digitise all government services.

Held with the participation of experts from 193 countries, WSIS was co-organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), UNESCO, UNDP, and other UN organisations and WSIS action plan facilitators.

Ahmad Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector in MoHAP, said, "This honour is yet another global recognition of the leading achievements made by the UAE, especially in the digital transformation of the healthcare sector. It would not have been possible had it not been for the wise directives of our leadership that has always been keen to adopt the latest healthcare technologies and promote the country’s position among the top digital health providers in the world."

He emphasised that 'Riayati' platform played a pivotal role in upgrading the national healthcare sector by establishing a central digital system, which displays updated clinical data for patient records, adding that the platform has helped improve the quality and level of health services provided to the public.