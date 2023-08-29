UAE: Win over 2kg in gold coins with Emirates Draw this weekend

UAE: Extremely rare tumour that nearly blinded teenager removed through his nose in 6-hour surgery
The tumour affecting Yousif occurs in 1 in 150,000 individuals, with only boys in their preteen and teen ages susceptible to the condition
Emirates Draw has announced an exciting opportunity for participants to win gold until September 3, 2023, at 8.30pm UAE time. In addition to the opportunity to win cash prizes through the EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 weekly draws, 100 participants will win over 2kg of gold coins in the Gold Raffle.
Emirates Draw revealed that over the last weekend, 11,372 winners across all games won a total prize amount of more than Dh916,117.
Entering the Emirates Draw Gold Raffle is simple and free! Buy tickets for EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 games by September 3, 2023, to automatically gain a free entry into the Gold Raffle.
The Gold Raffle could see participants walk away with not just cash prizes, but also gold. Winners will be selected using a Random Number Generator, ensuring complete fairness and transparency.
A total of 100 participants will win in this prestigious Raffle, divided across three draw categories:
Emirates Draw invites everyone to triple their winning opportunities with a single ticket. Every EASY6, FAST5, or MEGA7 ticket offers participation in not only the usual Main and Raffle Draws, but also an additional Gold Raffle for this festive season.
Moreover, Emirates Draw is not only committed to providing extraordinary experiences to its winners, but also to supporting the UAE government's sustainability mission. The organisation’s efforts have resulted in significant contributions towards enriching the UAE’s marine biodiversity through its flagship Coral Reef Restoration programme.
A recent milestone includes the successful implantation of more than 12,000 coral fragments, expanding the coral region by a massive 7,600 square meters in Khorfakkan and Dibba. This expansion not only enhances the marine ecosystem's beauty, but also creates a prosperous habitat for diverse marine life, ensuring its preservation for future generations.
The excitement continues with the upcoming games that will be live streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and the official website. Dream big, book your numbers early and you be the next big winner!
For more information, call the customer support centre on 800 7777 7777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com and stay tuned with the latest updates by following @emiratesdraw on social media platforms.
ALSO READ:
The tumour affecting Yousif occurs in 1 in 150,000 individuals, with only boys in their preteen and teen ages susceptible to the condition
The coast comes alive long after sunset, with everyone from joggers to workers enjoying the coolest hours of the day
Currently, Emirates and Etihad Airways operate direct flights to the UK
Establishments that fail to comply can be fined Dh5,000 per worker, with a maximum cap of Dh50,000 in case of multiple workers
There were around 105 complaints reported in the UAE, according to Downdetector
Highest temperature in the country is set to reach 47ºC in Abu Dhabi's Gasyoura region
Over two years of planning and restoration work have gone into getting the vehicle ready for this arduous journey
Fines of up to Dh50,000 issued: From tailgating to using the phone while driving, these accidents saw vehicles overturn or crash into several others