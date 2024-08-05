UAE: Win Dh20,000 in 3-month long diabetes challenge; here's how

The Perseids are considered one of the 'most reliable' meteor showers, offering consistent displays year after year
Residents in the UAE have the opportunity to win big at the Diabetes Challenge with cash prizes up to Dh20,000.
Top male and female winners of the challenge will take Dh5,000 each, while second and third prize winners will win Dh3,000 and Dh2,000 each, respectively.
Launched by RAK Hospital in association with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP-RAK), the third edition of RAK Diabetes Challenge is now open for registration.
The three-month-long contest is free and open to all residents above 18 years. Interested candidates can register at www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com from August 5 to 10. Walk-in registration is also available at the RAK Hospital from August 9 to 11, between 9am and 4.30pm.
The challenge is tailored for individuals with an HbA1C level of 5.7 and above, offering them a unique opportunity to embark on a transformative health journey. Participants can register online for physical and virtual categories.
Participants can undergo BMI and HbA1C tests free of charge at the RAK Hospital facility. Lifestyle evaluation tests are also available online upon registration.
Virtual participants can take their BMI and HbA1C tests at their own cost at any medical clinic that's convenient for them. Lifestyle evaluation tests are also available online upon registration.
All participants will receive weekly health tips and access to weekly webinars focusing on diabetes management, such as maintaining a healthy diet by cutting down on sugar and doing exercise. These resources aim to educate and support participants in making sustainable lifestyle changes.
The participants will need to show proof of BMI and HbA1C reports from the first and final day of the challenge for them to eligible for the cash prizes. Whoever shows the most improvement will win.
With the UAE ranking 15th globally in diabetes prevalence, and approximately 19 per cent of adults classified as diabetic and an additional 15-20 per cent as pre-diabetic, effective diabetes management initiatives are critical.
"Diabetes is a gateway to numerous life-threatening diseases, including heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and nerve damage. By effectively reducing the burden of diabetes, we not only improve individual health outcomes but also pave the way for a healthier society. This collective effort can significantly decrease healthcare costs and enhance the overall quality of life, fostering a stronger, more resilient nation,” said Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director of RAK Hospital.
“The importance of adopting critical lifestyle changes, particularly dietary adjustments and regular exercise, in managing and even reversing diabetes was evident through the success of our participants. Nearly 100 per cent of the 5,000 participants who completed the programme last year experienced a significant reduction in their HbA1C levels, moving from an average diabetic status (7.49 per cent) to a non-diabetic state (5.07 per cent)," he added, highlighting that, "with this campaign, we aim to continue empowering individuals by providing essential knowledge and raising awareness about healthy lifestyle practices."
The second edition of the challenge saw 5,000 residents taking part in the challenge.
