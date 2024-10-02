UAE: Win 24-karat gold bar daily in October with Big Ticket draw

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 12:18 PM

Fans of the Big Ticket draw are in for a treat in October, as this month offers opportunities to win incredible prizes. Participants get the chance to win a 24-karat gold bar every single day throughout October.

From October 2 onward, every ticket bought will automatically enter participants into an electronic draw, offering a lucky winner the chance to take home a valuable gold bar daily. Every ticket bought in October also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3, where one fortunate participant will win the grand Dh20 million prize.

The final weekly draw for September’s lucky Tuesday e-draw awarded three fortunate customers with Dh100,000 each. Among this week’s winners are Indian national Vijesh Vijayan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The expat from Kerala, purchased his ticket on September 26. His winning entry has not only brought him an incredible cash prize but also a memorable moment of joy and surprise.

Anoop M.P, a 32-year-old electrical engineer, has been trying his luck for the past two years. A Dubai resident for 8 years, Anoop has been purchasing Big Ticket with a group of 10-15 friends.

When he received the winning call, he was in complete disbelief. “At first, I was confused and thought it might be a prank, but after double-checking on the Big Ticket website, I realised it was real. We are all incredibly happy. I plan to share the prize money with my friends, and we will certainly continue buying more tickets."