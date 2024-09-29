UAE: Will petrol prices drop further in October?

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 10:08 AM Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 10:12 AM

Petrol prices could drop in the UAE for the month of October as global oil prices remained subdued in September.

Brent oil prices averaged nearly $73 a barrel in September compared to $78.63 a barrel in August due to multiple factors such as firmer supply and news about Saudi Arabia planning to increase production.

Oil lost more than 4 per cent in just two days last week after the news of Saudi planning to abandon the $100 per barrel target and increase output.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

WTI and Brent closed at $68.81 and $71.98 a barrel, respectively, over the weekend.

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month. The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee will officially announce retail petrol and diesel rates tomorrow to align them with the global rates.

In September, Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus were revised down to Dh2.90, Dh2.78 and Dh2.71 per litre, respectively.