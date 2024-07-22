UAE: Why more residents are choosing to 'unretire'

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

As people are living longer than ever before, many are choosing to ‘unretire’ and use their skills for the workplace for a longer time. That is according to longevity and ageing researcher Professor Andrew Scott. “I have colleagues teaching at the university who are over 80 years old,” he said. “They don’t want to retire and want to continue teaching as long as they can.”

Author of 'The Longevity Imperative' and a professor of economics at the London Business School, Scott was in Dubai for a talk and said that the world needed to change their views towards older adults. “Currently, they are viewed as a burden to the medical system,” he said. “However, they have so much to contribute to society and their expertise can be utilised.”

In the UAE, a retirement visa was introduced in 2021, allowing expats to stay in the country after retiring. Moreover, with the introduction of the Golden Visa, more people who are aged 60 or more are moving to the country, presenting the UAE with a unique opportunity to utilise their expertise.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Scott spent over 10 years researching for his new book and said it was also important for society to realign themselves to suit the needs of a growing older population. “The concept of retirement needs to change,” he said. “Yes, older people shouldn’t have to work a full time job but they need a more flexible role where they can utilise and share their skills while also coaching the younger generation and mentoring.”

Professor Andrew Scott

'I am my own boss'

Dutch national Heidi Struiksma arrived in the UAE in 1994 and worked as a human resources expert for several decades for some of the top companies in the country before becoming a freelancer here.

“I worked for over 30 years in the UAE, setting up frameworks on how to train local homegrown talent and make sure they are ready to take over leadership positions,” she said.

However, as she grew older, she found that she preferred to call her own shots and work only with companies with whom she identified with. That is how she became a freelancer in 2007. Today, the 70 year old enjoys flexible working hours and finds time to follow several of her passions.

Heidi Struiksma