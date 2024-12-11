UAE: WhatsApp, Facebook down? Thousands of users report outage

Thousands of users across the UAE are reporting network issues and outages on social media and messaging platforms on Wednesday. Many are experiencing difficulties sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp, as well as issues with posts failing to load on Facebook and Instagram.

Some Facebook and Instagram users posted on X that they were encountering an error that said "something went wrong" and that Meta was working to get it fixed.

Meta said it is aware of a technical issue impacting users' ability to access its apps. Facebook and Instagram posted a statement on X: "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience."

At around 10.10pm on Wednesday, more than 1,300 users have reported issues with Instagram and Facebook on Downdetector.ae.

As per Downdetector, over 2,500 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the UAE at 10.10pm.

There were more than 105,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 70,000 with Instagram worldwide.

WhatsApp, Meta's messaging application, was also down for more than 12,000 users, according to Downdetector.com.