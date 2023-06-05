UAE: WhatsApp down, several users report outage

Complaints in the country began at around 10pm, today

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 10:41 PM

Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped functioning in many countries, including the UAE, US, UK and some European nations.

Hundreds of users took to Twitter, complaining about the failure. Downdetector.ae, a website that tracks outages reported that over hundreds of people in the UAE had also reported an outage.

Over 70 per cent of the complaints made in the UAE were of a server connection, the website said. A graph also displayed the timing of the complaints, which began around 10pm, today.

Tweets in Spanish said WhatsApp web stopped working for more than one hour in several American countries.

Users from Mexico, Brazil and Spain complained that the messaging app was showing error messages while they tried to open in computer. A DNS propagation checker showed that the app was down various states of the US and European countries including Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands.

