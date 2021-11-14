UAE: What to do during an earthquake; all you need to know

Participants will have another chance to win Dh77,777,777 at next week’s draw
UAE11 hours ago
Minor earthquakes are not entirely uncommon in the UAE. Earlier this year, a seismological expert told Khaleej Times that the UAE sees up to three minor earthquakes every year.
While he assured residents they had nothing to worry about, the question remains: would you know what to do in case you do happen to experience one?
On Sunday, residents in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi reported feeling tremors that lasted “two to three minutes” after twin earthquakes — measuring 6.2 and 6.7 respectively on the Richter scale — hit Iran on Sunday. Multiple buildings were evacuated for tenants’ own safety.
The National Center of Meteorology advises that in the event of an earthquake, one must remain calm and act both quickly and wisely to ensure safety.
Here's what to do in a quake emergency:
>> If indoors:
Protect your head and face with anything light but strong. Alternatively, hide under a strong table or bed.
Stay away from windows, book shelves, mirrors and hanging objects.
Once the impact of the earthquake is over, it is preferable to switch off the power supply and close sources of gas and water in the house before leaving.
Avoid stampeding towards exit points and do not use elevators.
>> If outdoors:
Stay away from towers and tall buildings as much as possible. Instead, head for the nearest open area. Watch out for volatile objects, stones and unstable walls — and do not try to enter buildings.
Stand apart from bridges, tunnels, power cords, high pressure pillars, light poles, trees and glass front areas of shops.
>> If in a car:
Stop at the nearest safe place and stay inside the car until the earthquake is over.
Stay away from bridges, road junctions, buildings, trees and power lines.
>> After the earthquake:
Do not try to light a fire before ensuring there is no gas leak.
Do not try to move the seriously injured unless they are in danger.
Do not pass through destroyed areas or drink water from unknown sources.
Participants will have another chance to win Dh77,777,777 at next week’s draw
UAE11 hours ago
The South African political commentator, stand-up comedian-turned-author and TV host interacted with fans at the event
UAE22 hours ago
For the first time, Al Forsan International Sports Resort will join the event to offer a variety of sports-related activities
UAE22 hours ago
Performers dressed as sea creatures glide through halls at the event
UAE23 hours ago
The device serves everyone with the click of a button
UAE1 day ago
It will be held next year from November 15-17 in Abu Dhabi
UAE1 day ago
Global Banking School inaugurates campus at Dubai Knowledge Park
UAE2 days ago
Many seek to spend time with family, avoid travel hassles
UAE2 days ago