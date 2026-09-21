What happens during an official mourning period in UAE?

When a prominent leader dies or a tragedy claims multiple lives, the UAE may declare an official period of mourning as a mark of respect. It is a solemn way of honouring those who have passed, with flags flown at half-mast and, depending on who has died and the circumstances, public events and entertainment may be scaled back or work arrangements adjusted.

The death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday, September 21 prompted a 10-day mourning period in Dubai, with flags to be flown at half-mast across the emirate.

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But what does an official mourning period involve? And to what extent does life in the UAE change when one is declared? Here's what you need to know:

How long does a mourning period last?

There is no single fixed duration for official mourning in the UAE. The period can vary depending on who has died, the circumstances of the death(s), and whether the mourning is declared at a federal or local level.

For example, after the death of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in November 2004, the country observed a 40-day official mourning period. The same duration was observed when former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away in May 2022.

In 2023, the UAE declared three days of mourning after the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In November 2019, the UAE declared a three-day mourning period after the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

When 45 Emirati soldiers were killed in the line of duty during Operation Restore Hope in 2015, a three-day official mourning period was declared and November 30 was designated as Martyrs' Day.

Mourning periods can also be declared at an emirate level. In February 2025, Ajman declared three days of mourning after the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, with flags flown at half-mast.

Flag protocol during the mourning period

During an official mourning period, flags are flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the deceased.

According to guidelines issued by the UAE Government Media Office, in the case of the state mourning the death of any individuals identified by the government, all UAE diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates abroad must half-mast their flags along the specified mourning period upon notice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.

The raised flag must be lowered to the bottom of the flagpole first, then raised it to the half-mast position.

If the flagpole is clear of any flags, the flag is raised first to the highest point of the flagpole, then lowered slowly to the middle of the flagpole position.

Do businesses and offices close during the mourning period?

This depends on the announcement. In some cases, government departments and public sector entities may suspend work or operations for a specific period. Private sector companies may also be directed to suspend operations, although this is not a given for every mourning declaration and depends on directives from the government. The official announcement will normally specify which entities are affected, as well as the dates and duration of any work suspension.

After the death of former UAE President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for example, all federal and local government departments, ministries, and schools were closed for eight days, while private firms suspended operations for three.

Will events, entertainments be cancelled during the mourning period?

Depending on the deceased and the circumstances, public celebrations, entertainment events and other activities may be cancelled, postponed or scaled back during the mourning period. The exact measures are determined by the relevant authorities and are normally announced alongside the mourning declaration.

In 2022, multiple events were suspended 'with immediate effect' after Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away. This included the fifth edition of The Culture Summit in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Comedy Festival, Dubai Opera and Sharjah Reading Festival.

In 2006, several events including the Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Marathon and Global Village were suspended after the passing of then UAE Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

How do radio stations mark the mourning period?

During official mourning periods, radio and television broadcasters in the UAE traditionally adjust their output to reflect the occasion.

The upbeat music, presenter-led segments and entertainment features that normally fill the airwaves are stopped temporarily. Stations typically adopt a more restrained tone in keeping with the period of mourning.

Mourning can extend beyond the UAE

Official mourning practices are not limited to members of the UAE's ruling families, prominent figures, or citizens alone. In the past, the UAE has declared mourning periods after the deaths of leaders in other countries as a mark of respect and solidarity.

For example, in July this year, the UAE declared a four-day mourning period after the death of death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the father of the current Emir of Qatar.