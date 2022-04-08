UAE welcomes Yemeni President's decision to establish Presidential Leadership Council

The UAE welcomed the decision by Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to form the Presidential Leadership Council to complete the implementation of the transitional phase and delegate full presidential powers in accordance with the constitution, the GCC Initiative, and its executive mechanism.

Moreover, the UAE expressed its hope that this step would contribute to reaching a comprehensive political solution between the Yemeni parties to achieve peace, stability, development, and prosperity for Yemen and its people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s full support for the Presidential Leadership Council and its supporting bodies to enable it to carry out its tasks, end the Yemen crisis, achieve security and stability in Yemen, and realize the aspirations of the Yemeni people for development and prosperity.

The UAE welcomed the call by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Presidential Leadership Council to initiate negotiations with the Houthis under the auspices of the United Nations to reach a final and comprehensive political solution that includes a transitional period. Furthermore, the UAE underscored the pivotal role played by the Kingdom in achieving stability and security for Yemen.

The UAE also commended the continuous efforts made by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council to support peace and stability in Yemen and reach a comprehensive political solution between the Yemeni parties.

The UAE renewed its commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their ambitions and aspirations as part of efforts to contribute towards serving the interests of the region’s peoples.