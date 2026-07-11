UAE welcomes US move to upgrade export control status

UAE has welcomed the US government's decision to upgrade its classification to Category A:5 under the US export control system, describing the move as a reflection of the longstanding trust and strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a statement, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Minister of State and Ambassador to the United States, said the decision reinforces decades of close cooperation in technology, security, trade, and investment.

"This decision reaffirms and strengthens decades of deep, trusted cooperation between the UAE and the United States across the fields of technology, security, trade, and investment," he said.

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Over the course of six successive US presidential administrations, the UAE has established itself as one of the United States' most committed and trusted partners. In 2024, the United States designated the UAE as a Major Defence Partner, a status granted to only one other country, reflecting the exceptional level of trust that characterizes the bilateral relationship, the statement further said.

The UAE is the United States' largest trading partner and the leading destination for US exports in the Middle East and North Africa. The US also enjoys a $23.8 billion trade surplus with the UAE — its fourth-largest trade surplus globally.

In addition, the US has placed its confidence in the UAE and its companies by entrusting them with US civilian nuclear energy technologies and deploying some of America's most advanced defence systems in the country.

This decision opens new opportunities for joint research and development, deeper technological cooperation, expanded trade, and a stronger defence partnership. The UAE looks forward to building on this shared foundation and working with the United States to foster a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for the people of both nations, the statement concluded.