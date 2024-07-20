UAE welcomes UN court declaration saying Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory 'illegal'

Jumping a red light is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and a 30-day vehicle confiscation
The UAE has welcomed a top UN court's advisory opinion that considered the Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem a violation of international law.
The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued the statement on Friday amid mounting concern over the death toll and destruction in Israel's war against Hamas.
ICJ presiding judge Nawaf Salam said: "The court has found... that Israel's continued presence in the Palestinian Territories is illegal."
Israel is "under the obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence as rapidly as possible," the judge said in its finding, read at the Peace Palace, seat of the ICJ.
The ICJ added that Israel was "under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers" from occupied land".
Supporting the move, the UAE stressed its "rejection of all measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in the occupied Palestinian territories", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said.
It also rejects "all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions", which could further escalate the tension in the region.
Mofa emphasised the need to support all efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East and "put an end to the illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state".
The ICJ said Israel's policies and practices, including the maintenance of a wall between the territories, "amount to annexation of large parts" of the occupied territory. e
The UN court's advisory opinion was immediately slammed as a "decision of lies" by Israel, but welcomed by the Palestinian presidency, which called it "historic".
(With inputs from AFP)
