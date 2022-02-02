UAE welcomes Somalian PM’s apology on 2018 incident

'This is the fourth time we are running this initiative on the Lunar New Year'
The UAE has welcomed the apology offered by Somalian Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble for confiscation of aid money provided by the UAE at Mogadishu airport in April 2018.
The statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation comes after the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince received Roble in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Roble, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.
During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Roble discussed ways to enhance relations between the two countries to advance their interests. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government of Somalia for condemning the Houthi militia's terrorist attack, which targeted civil facilities in the UAE, and wished further progress and prosperity for Somalia and its people.
The ministry explained that the initiative of Roble reflected the depth of the historical relations between the two brotherly countries.
The statement also valued Roble’s initiative and the appreciation he showed to the UAE for its efforts towards his country over the decades.
The ministry also affirmed the UAE's continued strengthening of historical relations with the brotherly Somali people, and its provision of all possible assistance to achieve peace, stability and development throughout the country.
