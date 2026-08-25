UAE welcomes Syria's removal from US state sponsors of terrorism list

The UAE has welcomed US's decision to remove Syria from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in UAE (Mofa) said that the Emirates considers this "a positive step that supports Syria's stability and prosperity." The ministry added that it appreciates US President Donald Trump's efforts, and expects this development to revitalise Syria's economy and attract investments, integrating the country into the global economy.

The statement ended with Mofa reaffirming UAE's support towards all efforts to enhance security stability, peaceful coexistence and development in Syria.

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Removal from State Sponsors of Terrorism list

On Monday, The US state department removed Syria from its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism. The move was announced earlier this year and was pending a review by Congress, according to Reuters.

Countries on the list face restricted access to US foreign assistance, defence exports and certain financial transactions.

On Tuesday, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa hailed the removal, saying, "Today, Syria shakes off a dark stain and tears away a painful chapter of its past to embark on a path of development, reconstruction and rebuilding."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Syria's removal from the list gives the country "a path to prosperity", according to AFP. He said also that it "eliminates the final major barriers for private sector investment in Syria and promotes Syria's economic recovery and reintegration into the global economy."

[Inputs from Reuters and AFP]