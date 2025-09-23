UAE welcomes recent recognitions of Palestine, calls for progress on two-state solution

The UAE has welcomed the move by many nations this week to recognise the state of Palestine, as the country's delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan took part in a global conference on a peaceful settelement in the region.

The High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution was held in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, several countries, including France, announced the recognition of a Palestinian state. Other nations like Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg and San Marino also recognised a Palestinian state on Monday ahead of this week's UN General Assembly, after Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal did so at the weekend. Malta made the announcement earlier.

The UAE has commended the move, saying that it reflected a shared view that the only way to move beyond decades of conflict and destruction is by advancing toward the vision of two independent states, side by side in lasting peace.

It also hailed efforts of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron in leading this conference and supporting its outcomes.

The country has once again stressed that it firmly believes that peace in the region cannot be achieved until an independent and sovereign Palestinian state is established, coexisting with Israel in peace, stability, and dignity.

The two-state solution forms the foundation for Israel’s regional integration and represents the only path to achieving lasting peace and stability for both Palestinians and Israelis, as well as for the wider region.

The UAE's high-level participation in the conference, coupled with growing international recognition of the State of Palestine, contributes to strengthening international efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in the region. It also reaffirms the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Before the conference, the UAE co-sponsored the draft resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly and voted alongside 142 countries in favour of the “New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.”

Stressing on continuing to work with regional and international partners to reach a just and sustainable settlement that ends the cycle of conflict, the UAE has reaffirmed that it will remain an active partner in supporting the aspirations of the Palestinian people.