  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

UAE welcomes Gaza agreement, urges parties to abide by terms

The foreign ministry appreciated US President Donald Trump's efforts, commended the efforts made by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey to facilitate the agreement

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 2:38 PM

Top Stories

Gaza ceasefire plan goes into effect, deal signed in Egypt

Gaza ceasefire plan goes into effect, deal signed in Egypt

Who is Omar Yaghi? Meet Palestinian refugee who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Who is Omar Yaghi? Meet Palestinian refugee who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Gaza boy in Dubai still haunted by war; WHO warns of lasting scars

Gaza boy in Dubai still haunted by war; WHO warns of lasting scars

The UAE welcomed on Thursday the agreement on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire framework. The country urged the parties to reach urgent understandings to stop the tragic war and work to bring peace and stability to the Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE's appreciation for the significant efforts made by US President Donald Trump in leading these efforts, commending the tireless efforts made by Qatar, the Egypt, and Turkey to facilitate the understandings that led to this agreement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Gaza ceasefire plan: What we know about the new peace deal

thumb-image

Oman: Man arrested trying to transport over 24kg of narcotics on passenger bus

thumb-image

How AI helps UAE doctors predict heart disease, diabetes, fertility risks early

thumb-image

Djokovic survives leg injury, heat exhaustion to beat Munar in Shanghai

thumb-image

Esha Oza to lead UAE against Papua New Guinea in ODI series

 

The ministry expressed hope that this agreement would constitute a positive step toward ending the humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip and paving the way for a just and lasting settlement that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and restores security and stability to the region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry stressed the importance of building on this progress through all parties' commitment to the terms of the agreement, exercising self-restraint, and working diligently to resume a comprehensive political process leading to a two-state solution, thus achieving security, peace, and prosperity for all peoples of the region.

It reiterated the UAE's unwavering support for all regional and international efforts aimed at ending the escalation and achieving a just and comprehensive peace, while emphasising the need for urgent, extensive, safe, and unhindered humanitarian and relief aid to reach the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.