UAE welcomes extension of truce in Yemen

Ministry commends efforts by UN to reach a permanent ceasefire

Reuters

By Wam Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 10:55 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 10:58 PM

The UAE welcomed the extension of the truce in the Republic of Yemen for an additional two months in accordance with the terms of the initial agreement and the initiative Saudi Arabia announced in March 2021.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE commended efforts by the UN and Hans Grundberg, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, to reach a permanent ceasefire followed by a political solution to the crisis in order to enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

The UAE called on the international community to support adherence to the truce and underscored the pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security in Yemen.

The UAE renewed its commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity as part of its policy in support of the interests of the region's peoples.