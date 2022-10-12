UAE welcomes demarcation of maritime border between Lebanon and Israel

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praises efforts taken by the US

People walk along the beach as an Israeli navy vessel patrols the Mediterranean waters off Rosh Hanikra, known in Lebanon as Ras Al Naqura, in the border area between the two countries.— AFP

Wed 12 Oct 2022

The UAE welcomed Lebanon and Israel reaching an agreement on the demarcation of a maritime border and expressed its appreciation for the efforts undertaken by the United States to mediate between the two countries.

The UAE also expressed its hope that this step would contribute to strengthening regional stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) praised efforts to reach the agreement, stressing that they represent a constructive and practical step to advance prosperity and development and achieve the economic interests of both countries.

The ministry stressed the importance of the two countries' cooperation to enhance economic interests and bolster regional peace and security.