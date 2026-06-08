UAE welcomes civilian-led process towards democratic govt transition in Sudan

The Emirates welcomed the efforts of the five-party mechanism in supporting a comprehensive political process and conducting consultations in Addis Ababa

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 8 Jun 2026, 8:05 PM
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The UAE welcomed the joint statement on Sudan, which included an affirmation of the collective commitment to supporting a peaceful, democratic and stable path that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The UAE commended international and regional efforts made, including the outcomes of the Berlin Conference, and calls to end the war and launch a comprehensive, civilian-led political process.

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In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Emirates affirmed its full support for all efforts aimed at achieving a humanitarian truce and a permanent ceasefire, and putting an end to human suffering, in a way that ensures the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

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The UAE welcomed the efforts of the five-party mechanism in supporting a comprehensive political process and conducting consultations in Addis Ababa from June 3 to 5 to move forward towards the establishment of the proposed preparatory committee for the comprehensive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

The UAE also reaffirmed the importance of prioritising political solutions and supporting a comprehensive and independent civilian transition process that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability, and a decent life.

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