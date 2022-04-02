UAE welcomes announcement of truce in Yemen

Increased awareness among drivers and deployment of supervisors responsible for sharp drop
UAE2 days ago
The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, to commence a truce and halt all forms of military operations in Yemen and on the Saudi-Yemeni borders.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE welcomed the announcement by the Yemeni government and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, to accept the truce, stressing its support for all efforts made by the Special Envoy to enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.
The UAE underscored the crucial role played by Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security for Yemen.
Moreover, the UAE reiterated its commitment to stand by the Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity, as part of its policy to support and achieve in its entirety the interests of the region’s peoples.
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League and European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell have also welcomed the UN-brokered humanitarian truce.
Increased awareness among drivers and deployment of supervisors responsible for sharp drop
UAE2 days ago
Participant selected random numbers while purchasing ticket at an authorised retail store
UAE2 days ago
He was transiting through Dubai International Airport on his way to India
UAE2 days ago
The Dubai Ruler called Al Gurg “one of the faces of the Emirati diplomacy”.
UAE2 days ago
WGS2023 will take place next year from February 13 to 15
UAE3 days ago
Zelensky thanks the UAE for the support and providing urgent humanitarian aid
UAE3 days ago
Initiative to focus on challenges like management of debris in space, and sustainable development of innovation and space technology
UAE3 days ago
Dubai’s creative sector has contributed to four percent of the Emirate’s GDP
UAE3 days ago