UAE welcomes announcement of agreement on disarmament in Gaza Strip

The UAE affirmed that this step represents a significant milestone toward ending the conflict, reinforcing security and stability

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 1 Aug 2026, 2:36 PM
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The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump that the Board of Peace has reached a historic agreement on the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in the Gaza Strip as part of Trump’s 20-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza.

The UAE affirmed that this step represents a significant milestone toward ending the conflict, reinforcing security and stability, and paving the way for the launch of a political process leading to sustainable peace.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed the UAE’s appreciation for Trump’s leadership in supporting efforts to reach this agreement and commended the intensive endeavors of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Republic of Türkiye, which facilitated an understanding between the parties.

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The Ministry expressed its hope that the agreement – which sets out a phased disarmament process, the concurrent withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the deployment of an international stabilisation force alongside a new Palestinian police force to secure the Gaza Strip – will help reinforce security and stability and bring an end to the suffering of civilians.

The Ministry also expressed hope that it will foster an environment conducive to reconstruction.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position in support of all regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and achieving a just and comprehensive peace, emphasising the importance of ensuring the urgent, intensive, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to Palestinians in the Strip.

These efforts advance a just and lasting political settlement based on the two-state solution, bringing security, stability, and prosperity to the peoples of the region.

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