UAE welcomes agreement between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces

The UAE has welcomed the announcement by Saudi Arabia and the United States that representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah have signed a Declaration of Commitment in order to protect civilians in Sudan, in accordance with international humanitarian law, to facilitate relief work and meet the urgent needs of civilians.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) commended the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States to facilitate the signing of this declaration, which provides for a 10-day ceasefire to enable the delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid, and advances efforts to end the conflict between the parties and spare the Sudanese people from further suffering.
The ministry expressed the hope that this step would contribute to facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to affected areas, particularly for the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women, and to securing a permanent ceasefire in order to serve the interests of the Sudanese people, to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.
