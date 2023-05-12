UAE welcomes agreement between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces

According to the agreement, a 10-day ceasefire will enable delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid

A Sudanese woman who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region fills her jerrycan with water she fetched from a well that was dug near the border between Sudan and Chad while seeking refuge in Goungour, Chad. — Reuters

By Wam Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 7:47 PM

The UAE has welcomed the announcement by Saudi Arabia and the United States that representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah have signed a Declaration of Commitment in order to protect civilians in Sudan, in accordance with international humanitarian law, to facilitate relief work and meet the urgent needs of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) commended the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States to facilitate the signing of this declaration, which provides for a 10-day ceasefire to enable the delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid, and advances efforts to end the conflict between the parties and spare the Sudanese people from further suffering.

The ministry expressed the hope that this step would contribute to facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to affected areas, particularly for the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women, and to securing a permanent ceasefire in order to serve the interests of the Sudanese people, to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

ALSO READ: