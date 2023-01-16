UAE weight loss challenge: Dh50,000 cash prizes announced for 'biggest losers'

Up to Dh300 will be awarded for every kilogramme lost to the top male and female contestants

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 12:31 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 1:08 PM

The UAE’s biggest weight loss challenge is back for its third edition, with Dh50,000 worth of cash prizes on offer for those who shed the maximum kilos.

RAK Hospital, in association with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said the RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge (RBWLC) is divided into three categories: Physical, virtual, and corporate. There will be three male and three female winners in both physical and virtual categories; and one corporate team vying for the ‘champions trophy’.

In the physical category, Dh300, Dh200 and Dh100 will be given respectively for every kilogramme lost to the first, second and third position holders.

Additionally, the top three male and female winners in the virtual category will win prizes ranging from complimentary staycations, health and holiday packages to dining vouchers, gym memberships and other prizes. There are also prizes for people losing the highest percentage of weight both in the physical and virtual categories.

The eight-week challenge begins on January 20 and will be on till March 22.

The World Health Organisation has declared obesity as a disease and a pandemic that is correlated with a variety of health problems. Some of these problems are risk factors for diseases, such as hypertension, abnormal blood lipid levels, and sleep apnea. It is also a risk factor for some cancers, including those of the endometrium, breast, and colon.

“The RBWLC aims to improve the quality of life of individuals and society by decreasing the burden of chronic and lifestyle diseases by reducing the prevalence of obesity,” said Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director, RAK Hospital. “And after the astounding success of our last edition, which witnessed over 10,000 people across the UAE participate, we expect that the 2023 edition will motivate more people to come forward and commit to their transformative journey. We want people to understand that obesity can be prevented and reversed by regular exercise and proper diet control and this challenge is here to encourage people to become healthier by adopting healthy lifestyle practices.”

According to Prof. Adrian Kennedy, chief wellness officer, Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management (RAK Hospital’s wellness division), about two-third of the UAE population are overweight or obese. “Such initiatives are the need of the hour to motivate people to proactively take charge of their health.”

Prof Kennedy said the weighing-in for the contestants participating via the physical category will take place from January 20 to 22 at RAK Hospital. Those participating through the virtual category can weigh in at their local clinic and upload the authenticated registration form on the contest website.

Weekly webinars on weight management will be conducted as part of the contest.

