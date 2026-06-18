Wegovy pill in UAE: Prices, doses and why first-time users are showing interest

The newly launched Wegovy pill is now available in the UAE, with prices ranging from Dh779 to Dh1,610 depending on the dosage prescribed. Pharmacies are reporting surge in demand and have said that many of the inquiries are coming from people who have never previously sought weight-loss treatment, suggesting the oral version is attracting a new group of patients.

According to pharmacies contacted by Khaleej Times, Wegovy 1.5mg and 4mg tablets are starts at Dh779 per pack. The 9mg dose costs Dh1,199, while the 25mg dose is priced at Dh1,610. However, the pricing may vary in pharmacies across the country.

The UAE became the first country outside the United States to receive the oral version of Wegovy, expanding treatment options for people living with obesity and overweight.

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Which doses are available?

Availability currently varies between pharmacies. Aster Pharmacy said it stocks the 1.5mg, 4mg and 9mg strengths, while the 25mg version is expected to arrive by mid-July.

At International Modern Hospital Dubai, all the four doses like 1.5mg, 4mg, 9mg and 25mg are currently available.

Why are there different doses?

According to Dr Ali Aldibbiat, consultant in diabetes and endocrinology and MD and CEO of Newcastle Vitality Clinic, each pack contains 30 tablets, covering a full month of treatment.

"The idea is to get people to build experience with the medication gradually in order to reduce the risk of side effects, minimise muscle loss seen in aggressive weight loss, and enable lasting and sustained results," he said.

Dr Aldibbiat said dose changes should always be guided by a doctor, noting that not all patients require automatic increases to higher strengths.

Strong demand since launch

Pharmacies said that the interest in the medication has been strong since it became available. “We have seen strong demand since launch, with consistent interest across our pharmacy network,” said Shiraz Khan, chief operating officer of Aster Retail UAE.

He added that both customer inquiries and prescription fulfilments have increased noticeably compared to the first few days after launch.

International Modern Hospital reported a similar trend. “We have seen strong demand for oral weight loss pills, especially among patients who prefer tablets over injectables,” said Rania Khani, pharmacy manager at International Modern Hospital Dubai.

Aster Pharmacy also said customers are calling ahead to check whether the medication is available before visiting branches, while others are seeking information directly at pharmacy counters.

Why are first-time users showing interest?

One of the most notable trends being recorded so far is the number of people who are new to weight-management treatment.

According to Khan, a significant share of inquiries are coming from customers who have never previously used weight-loss medication.

“The oral format is attracting first-time users who preferred to avoid injectables,” he said.

According to pharmacists the tablet version may be encouraging some residents to explore treatment options they had previously been reluctant to consider. “Many patients appear to prefer tablets over injections, which may be contributing to the strong initial interest,” said Khani.

The strong interest reported by pharmacies is also being reflected by healthcare providers.

Digital health platform DarDoc said it has already recorded hundreds of patients on its waiting list since the treatment became available. The company also said it is currently dispensing a prescription approximately every 17 minutes, highlighting growing demand for the oral medication.

"The response we have seen since launching oral semaglutide has been extraordinary," said Samer Masri, cofounder and CEO of DarDoc.

The company said the level of interest reflects growing demand for medically supervised weight-management treatments and expanded obesity care options across the UAE.

Will supplies be enough?

Pharmacies told that the suppliers have advised healthcare facilities to secure stocks early because of strong overall demand.

Aster Pharmacy said demand has been strong across all currently available strengths and is expected to continue growing in the coming weeks.

“Yes, we are seeing demand grow week on week and expect this trend to continue,” said Khan.

Pharmacies observed that while its too early, but the combination of a tablet format, growing awareness and strong consumer interest is helping drive demand for the new treatment across the UAE.