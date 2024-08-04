UAE weather: Yellow alert issued as winds, rough seas conditions continue

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 7:25 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 7:32 AM

A yellow alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Sunday, August 4, as rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction continue.

The weather department noted that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 6 feet at times in the Arabian Gulf from 1am and will last till 1am on Monday. A yellow alert means one must be on the lookout if participating in outdoor activities.

On Saturday, the weather department issued the same alert.

Photo: X/ NCM

Today, UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day which could get dusty at times. Low clouds will also likely appear over the Eastern coast today.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times are expected to blow in the country causing blowing dust and sand which may reduce the horizontal visibility.

The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.