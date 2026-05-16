UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip slightly, dust and sand to blow

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 16 May 2026, 6:14 PM
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The day on Sunday, May 17, will be dusty with clouds appearingeastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 40 kmph.

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Temperatures could be as high as 42ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai. 

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However, temperatures are set to decrease slightly westward and could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in some regions. 

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman Sea.

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