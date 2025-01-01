UAE weather tomorrow: Rain likely, temperature to drop further

The weather in the UAE tomorrow (Thursday, January 2) is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern, eastern and coastal areas, according to the forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is also a chance of rain tomorrow with a significant drop in temperature likely.

Some parts of the UAE welcomed the New Year with rainfall and colder temperatures. Light to moderate rains took place on Wednesday in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

Meanwhile, the winds will be moderate to active and sometimes strong at sea tomorrow, causing dust to blow on land. Their movement will be northwesterly, with a speed of 15-30km/hour reaching 45 km/hour.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be very turbulent to turbulent while in the Sea of ​​Oman they are likely to be turbulent to medium.