UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 49ºC; dusty conditions expected today

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 7:21 AM

The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather and sometimes dusty conditions on Tuesday, June 25, according to the the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather today is expected to be fair, in contrast to yesterday's rainy weather, with temperatures in some internal areas reaching up to 49ºC.

The met also noted that temperature will reach up to 46ºC and 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

It will be cloudy in the eastern areas today, with the clouds possibly getting convective by the afternoon.

On Monday, the weather was also dusty, prompting the weather department to caution motorists against dust brought about by winds that were expected to blow in the country until 7pm.