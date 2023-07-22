UAE weather: Temperatures set to reach 43°C in Dubai and 45°C in Abu Dhabi

The authorities urged motorists to use alternative roads
UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects the weather on Friday to be fair to partly cloudy.
NCM said that low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. The weather department said it would be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 10–25 reaching 40kmph.
The sea will be will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Saturday's temperatures are set to reach 45°C in Abu Dhabi and 43°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 32°C and 32°C respectively.
