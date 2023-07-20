UAE weather: Temperatures set to reach 41°C in Dubai and 42°C in Abu Dhabi

It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects Thursday's weather to fair to partly cloudy.

The Met Department forecasts low clouds to appear over the eastern coast. It added that it will be humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust during the daytime westward, with a speed of 15–25 reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Today, the temperatures are set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 34°C respectively.

