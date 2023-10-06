UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; temperatures to drop in coastal regions

Emmy-nominated journalist Barkha Dutt brings We The Women series to UAE, in association with KT Events and The Week magazine
The conference, all set to take place on October 26 at The Address Skyview, aims to celebrate women achievers of the UAE
The weather today is forecasted to be fair to partly cloudy at times during the day as per the National Centre of Meteorology.
Temperatures are said to decrease especially towards the Westward and coastal regions.
The NCM has also issued a red and yellow alert for expected fog and mist formation in certain areas. The centre took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform residents of the same.
Residents can expect humidity by night and a probability of fog on Saturday morning in some internal areas.
There will also be light to moderate winds during daytime, freshening to strong at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust.
Lowest temperature in the country is set to drop to 20ºC in internal parts of the country, whereas the highest temperature is expected to reach 42ºC.
The sea will be rough to very rough at times especially westward in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea. The NCM has alerted residents to be wary in the case of any outdoor activities.
