UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; speed limit reduced on road

Residents will be starting their weekend on a foggy note after the National Centre of Meteorology put out a red and yellow alert in parts of the country.
The NCM put out a warning of expected deterioration in horizontal visibility from 3.30am to 9am, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas.
In a post on X, the authority highlighted regions facing morning foggy weather.
Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists of driving during prevalent weather conditions and called on them to exercise caution due to reduced visibility. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The authority has also reduced speed limit on Al-Taf Road to 80km/h due to current weather conditions.
The rest of the day is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some convective cloud formation Eastward. This is associated with rainfall by afternoon.
Humid weather conditions will take over by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Western areas.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow throughout the day, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
The lowest temperature today in the UAE will drop to 19ºC, with the highest reaching 39ºC in internal parts of the country.
