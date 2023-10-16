UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; authority reduces speed limit on roads

The market's immense popularity even led to a visit from Dubai's Ruler last season
As the week starts off, residents can look forward to a cloudy sight with fair to partly cloudy weather forecasted by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Low clouds are expected to appear over the Eastern coast by morning, with a chance of convective cloud formation by afternoon.
The NCM has also put out a red and yellow alert for fog. The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to highlight the regions prone to heavy fog.
Residents can expect low visibility over some coastal areas and internal areas especially in Western regions until 9.30am today.
The Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists about reduced horizontal visibility due to fog.
Taking to X, the authority called on motorists to exercise caution while driving. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The authority has also reduced the speed limit on certain roads in the capital.
The weather will be humid by night and Tuesday morning. Light to moderate winds are set to blow throughout the day, freshening at times.
The lowest temperature will by 23ºC in internal regions of the country, with the highest reaching 40ºC.
